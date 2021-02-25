On Wednesday (February 24th) Lauterbach was again the target of questions and allegations on the ZDF talk show “Markus Lanz”. The moderator resolutely defended him.

Hamburg – In Markus Lanz’s broadcast on Wednesday, the corona pandemic and the question of how things should continue in the coming months were heavily discussed. In the course of the ZDF talk show, Karl Lauterbach in particular was again the target of allegations. The epidemiologist and SPD politician was accordingly particularly busy trying to contextualize and justify various complaints through explanations.

In addition to Karl Lauterbach, the chairwoman of the German Ethics Council Alena Buyx, the author and lawyer Heribert Prantl and the pandemic officer of the Tübingen district, Lisa Federle, discussed in the talk show. While Alena Buyx mediated between different positions as a “hinge”, Karl Lauterbach was particularly sharply criticized by Lisa Federle and Heribert Prantl.

Lauterbach in the criticism: He takes people’s hope

Heribert Prantl criticized the Corona strategy, the enormous interference with fundamental rights and the alleged inactivity of Parliament. He loudly denounced that parliament had “given the spoon to the executive”. “I would have liked to see Parliament open its mouth,” said Prantl. Lauterbach explained factually that parliament could revoke the leadership of the government at any time. However, this has not happened so far because the majority of parliament is satisfied with the corona policy of the Chancellor and the Prime Minister.

In addition, he accused the epidemiologist of taking away people’s optimism. Lauterbach felt this was unjust and defended himself with the words: “When I name a problem, I always suggest a solution.” The same accusation was made again by the doctor Lisa Federle towards the end of the program.

Video: Karl Lauterbach urgently warns against opening too quickly

Lanz defends Lauterbach: He was one of the first to correctly assess the pandemic

She emphasized that doctors should give their patients hope even in the event of a serious illness – such as cancer. This is essential in order to motivate patients and, in the event of a pandemic, the citizens of Germany to take part in the necessary measures. Moderator Maurkus Lanz defended the SPD health expert in a remarkably long speech.

In his opinion, it is the job of a good doctor to give the patient a realistic picture of the situation. This is exactly what Karl Lauterbach does. According to Lanz, giving false hopes is the wrong way. He remembered that Lauterbach was one of the first epidemiologists who correctly assessed the development of the pandemic. He referred to an early broadcast on the corona pandemic, in which several epidemiologists and virologists were invited.

Lanz: “Just because someone tries to be honest doesn’t mean that we should make them long for it at every opportunity”

Karl Lauterbach was the only one in the group who said that the corona virus “will become a problem”. At the time, many of his colleagues did not believe that the virus would spread so rapidly. Therefore Lanz warned: “Just because someone tries to be honest doesn’t mean that we should make him long for it at every opportunity.” According to the creed “The bearer of bad news can do nothing for this”, he defended his permanent guest Lauterbach who thanked him for this with a smile. (at)