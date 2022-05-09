In the third edition of the contest Guest Foodie We wanted to know your best pasta recipe, and the truth is that we received dozens of quite appetizing proposals. Now, two months later, we have changed the main theme and we ask you for one that is very much in keeping with the time in which we find ourselves: spring salads.

“And what do I get by participating in something like this?” someone who has spent 20 months in Arkansas may ask and still doesn’t know what this contest consists of. Well, if your recipe is the winner, you will become commissioner for a day and we will publish your photography and elaboration in these virtual pages. “And you don’t give any prizes?” our esteemed Arkansino will inquire. Of course we do: a wonderful set consisting of 26 different products from our beloved store Petra Mora. This prize, valued at 186 euros, includes delicacies selected by the company from among the best producers, such as its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir confit piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beefsteak.

But what do I have to do?

Submit a recipe for a spring salad. By way of clarification: we understand by spring salad that which is prepared, among other things, with seasonal fruit and vegetables. You can also use canned fish, pasta, cheese, meat and the rest of the ingredients that you can think of and want, of course. Now, it is essential that we have not already published it in El Comidista. The jury will value that it is a salad, that the result is original and creative, and the quality of the attached photographs, since we will publish them if you are the chosen one.

How can I participate?

First of all, you must be of legal age. Do you remember the Grand Prix? Great, you’re older, you can now send the recipe and photos to the email contestcomidista@gmail.com with the subject “Comidista Invited Salad”. If you prefer, you can also participate through Instagram: upload to your profile -by private message NOTplease – the image of the dish with the description of the ingredients and steps to follow, mention our official account (@elcomidista) and put the hashtag #ComidistaInvitadoEnsalada. Be careful, you must have the public profile during the contest period so that we can see the publication.

The deadline to participate starts today at 08:00 in the morning and ends next Monday, May 16 at 23:59 at night. You have a week to buy ingredients, adjust quantities and photograph salads until you finish photosynthesising yourself.

How do I have to send the prescription?

Just like the ones we publish in El Comidista: with a detailed list of ingredients and exact amounts. No “like the size of an adult opossum and lame cilantro” or “like the lukewarm from the turmeric corner fruit bowl.” No. In units, grams, kilos, liters, milliliters, tablespoons or teaspoons.

Likewise, you must put the elaboration to follow in the same way that we do it: written in the infinitive, with all the steps in order and specifying the exact times or moments in the preparation. For example: “1. Firstly, put all the vegetables except the beans in a saucepan -spinach can also be added at the end and just bring them to a boil-, cover with plenty of cold water, bring to the boil and cook over low heat for an hour and a half, replenishing water if necessary. Etc. The more detailed the description, the more likely you are to win.

Is photography essential?

Yes. The key is that your publication is the same as the one we get from the rest of did you eatrs, with its recipe and its appetizing photos of the dish. If possible, with a minimum size of 1800 x 800 pixels (nowadays almost any camera or mobile captures images with higher resolution, so you don’t have to worry about that). If you upload it to Instagram, remember to save the original photo, in case we ask you to publish it in maximum quality.

And what do I get?

Being a Guest Comidista, publishing your own recipe on our page and, as we have already said, a wonderful batch of Petra Mora products. Put some culinary value on it and get involved!

You can consult the bases of the contest here.