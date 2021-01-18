Vladimir Putin’s government is using every means, including targeted killings. With Joe Biden taking office, the time has come for a new German attitude towards Moscow, write Natalia Arno and Jamie Fly.

D.he outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled his last trip to Europe. It leaves behind a long list of issues that President Joe Biden’s new administration will have to coordinate with its European partners. At the top of that list is Russia.

Last month, research by Bellingcat and CNN revealed new details about the use of banned chemical weapons by Russian security services in the attempted murder of Alexei Navalny, a leading opponent of the Kremlin.

The poisoning of Navalny is only the latest in a series of state-sponsored Russian attacks and attempted poisonings across Europe, including in the middle of Berlin.

Despite this record of death and destruction, the German government is sticking to a “business as usual” approach to Putin. Berlin is resisting growing pressure from the US Congress, the current Trump administration and many EU member states to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – a project that will only fill the pockets of Putin and his minions and threaten European energy security.

Nord Stream 2 is the relic of an era when there was hope that reformist voices could wield some degree of control over Russian politics. When Putin handed over the presidency to Dmitri Medvedev in 2008, and because he owned an iPad, Western capitals fantasized about the possibility of a reorientation of the Russian path after 1991.

Instead, Putin never relinquished control. And since returning to the presidency four years later, he has annexed Crimea, the sovereign territory of a neighboring country, and thus brought the armed conflict back to Europe. Thousands of people in Ukraine were killed. Its forces have committed atrocities in Syria and Libya; his secret services are constantly sowing chaos in Western democracies with targeted disinformation campaigns.

Opportunity to work together more effectively

While the Kremlin lies about the numbers of the pandemic victims and Russians are protesting against his regime, Putin tries to consolidate his power for another 16 years. At the same time, crises are developing on Russia’s periphery, from Belarus via the Caucasus to Central Asia.

The new US administration offers the chance for more effective transatlantic cooperation on Russia-related matters, based on shared values ​​such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law. The German leadership will no longer be able to hide behind its frustration with the Trump administration to justify “business as usual” with Moscow.

However, it is unclear to what extent the Biden government will find a willing partner in Germany. The cross-party imposition of sanctions by the US Congress has met with outrage among those responsible in Berlin. Germany should find a way to stop Nord Stream 2 before US sanctions make the end of the pipeline a fait accompli.

Berlin and Washington should instead work together and double support for Russia’s beleaguered civil rights activists and independent media, whom the Kremlin calls “foreign actors”. The US and Germany should cooperate with EU partners to impose sanctions on those in the Russian regime who carry out targeted killings and attacks on the opposition for violating human rights.

The transatlantic democracies should also develop a common stance on the upcoming Russian Duma elections in 2021. Leading Russian opposition figures have already begun calling for the current Putin regime to be voted out if the Kremlin, as is to be expected, excludes opposition candidates from participating.

The transatlantic democracies should find ways to help the Russian people during the pandemic – including through the provision of vaccines in view of the safety issues surrounding Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Berlin and Washington should support regional efforts such as the Three Seas Initiative to promote north-south links on the periphery of Europe, rather than investing in east-west trade links to a Russia that is currently on a very different geostrategic path is located.

In particular, transatlantic cooperation on Europe’s periphery from Belarus to the Balkans should be deepened. In this region, Russia continues to use state-sponsored corruption as a weapon, in the form of projects such as Nord Stream 2. It uses disinformation there to stifle democratic reforms and to slow down those who want to join the West.

The end of American illusions

President Biden will likely prioritize this challenge early in his term in office and seek partners in Europe for his new approach. When the US President-elect met Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2011, he is reported to have said to him: “I look you in the eye – and I don’t think you have a soul.” The Biden presidency will likely end American illusions mean in terms of Putin’s Russia.

The question is whether the German illusions about the Kremlin will also disappear – or whether Berlin will leave Biden alone with the challenge that Putin presents.

Natalia Arno is President and Founder of the Free Russia Foundation. Jamie Fly is a Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and was President and CEO of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

