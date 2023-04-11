The essential thing is that they are appetizers Monica Escudero

The potato was all the rage in the eighth edition of the Invited Comidista. Once the tuberculero delirium is over, it’s time to focus on the appetizers, which will be the central theme of your recipes in this ninth installment of our culinary contest. With this we intend to give the place that belongs to pecking, the tapita, to that plate that you take out to your guests before eating to calm the stomach growls. They deserve that we dignify them among all.

As in previous editions, if your recipe is the winner we will publish in El Comidista the photograph and recipe that you send us. You can also set up a banquet and invite your entire neighborhood with the prize: a spectacular lot made up of 26 different products from our beloved store Petra Mora. This pack, valued at 186 euros, includes delicacies selected by the company from among the best producers, such as its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

But what do I have to do?

Send us a recipe as published in El Comidista, with a list of ingredients and step-by-step preparation, and at least one photograph of an appetizer. Anyone can serve us: with or without toast, with cheese, with just one bite or three, traditional, innovative… Whatever your culinary imagination dictates. Although it has to be original, of course, since it is not allowed to copy those that we have previously published in El Comidista. The jury will value the creativity and quality of the attached photographs, because we will also publish them if you are the chosen one.

How can I participate?

First of all, you must be of legal age. Do you remember the taste of Dalsy? Great, you are older than a forest, you can now send the recipe and the photos to the email [email protected] with the subject “Guest Chef Appetizers”. If you prefer, you can also participate through Instagram: upload to your profile -by private message NOplease- the image of the dish with the description of the ingredients and steps to follow, mention our official account (@elcomidista) and put the hashtag #ComidistaInvitadoAperitivos. Be careful, you must have the public profile during the contest period so that we can see the publication.

The period to participate begins today at 08:00 in the morning and ends next Monday, April 17 at 23:59 at night. You have almost a week ahead to give your guests so many appetizers that they won’t even have dessert.

How do I have to send the recipe?

Just like the ones we publish in El Comidista: with a detailed list of ingredients and exact amounts. No “like the size of an adult Iberian lynx in cumin powder” or “like my neighbor’s rugby ball in cilantro”. In units, grams, kilos, liters, milliliters, tablespoons or teaspoons, please.

Likewise, you must put the elaboration to follow in the same way that we do it: written in infinitive, with all the steps in order and specifying the exact times or moments in the preparation. For example: “1. First of all, put all the vegetables in a saucepan except the beans -spinach can also be added at the end and just bring it to a boil-, cover with plenty of cold water, bring to a boil and cook over low heat for an hour and a half, replacing water if necessary. Etc. The more detailed the description, the more likely you are to win.

Is photography essential?

Yes. The key is that your publication is the same as the one we get from the rest of comidisters, with his recipe and appetizing photos of the dish. If possible, with a size

minimum of 1800 x 800 pixels (today almost any camera or mobile phone captures images with higher resolution, so you don’t have to worry about that). If you upload it to Instagram, remember to save the original photograph, in case we ask you to publish it in maximum quality.

And what do I get?

Being a Guest Chef, publishing your own recipe on our page and, as we have already said, a fantastic batch of Petra Mora products. Put some culinary value on it and participate!

You can consult the bases of the contest here.