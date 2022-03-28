Guest at Verissimo, the actress Valeria Fabrizi tells of her illness: “I have only one kidney, I discovered a tumor after a pain”

The famous and appreciated actress Valeria Fabrizi was a guest at very true and told of his battle with kidney cancer.

In her long career, the actress has made her way into the hearts of Italians and although appearances often only show the positive side of show business characters, even the most famous people often found herself having to face dark times in their private life.

Valeria Fabrizi explained that she had discovered kidney cancer and had undergone an operation for theremoval of the same:

I have one kidney removed, now I only have one, but I keep it at bay. Today I am fine, I took care of myself. I had a pain, they did some exams and I found out like that. My daughter gave me the diagnosis. She had her little lip under her that she was trembling.

I was very strong, he is an intruder who was indifferent to me, in fact I continued to work.

The actress explained that she was already playing the part of Sister Costanza.

I gave up on surgery right away so as not to get Lux in trouble, since I was working. I worked with all the tubes and things, but I finished my work. I’m proud.

With her words, Valeria Fabrizi moved the Italian public and the host Silvia Toffanin herself.

Valeria Fabrizi and the war

He then wanted to conclude his interview by talking about the war between Russia and Ukraine. She often thinks about when she was little and about having lived through the war in first person.