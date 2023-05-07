Among the topics covered by Diletta Leotta, the name thought for the girl, the presumed date of birth, the discovery of pregnancy and marriage

Guest at Verissimo, Diletta Leotta he recounted all the emotions he is experiencing in this period. At the center of the speeches there was obviously the pregnancy and the imminent birth of her first child. The presenter told Silvia Toffanin of how she discovered she was pregnant with her, of the name she had thought of to give to her baby and of her love with Karius, the man who conquered her and who he will soon make her mother to her.

Credit: Verissimo – Channel 5

It is a period full of fantastic emotions that Diletta Leotta, beautiful and very famous sports presenter and journalist, is experiencing. Emotions that she decided to tell Silvia Toffanin, in the living room of very true.

The main topic of the chat was inevitably her pregnancy which, as she explains, it was not foreseen at all.

Credit: dilettaleotta – Instagram

The pregnancy was a shock, it wasn’t foreseen. It was Christmas Eve and I was at my house in Catania. I did a test while I was with him (Loris Karius ed) on the phone. I couldn’t even speak. He was delighted, I was speechless for a whole day. I knew immediately that my life was changing.

In reality, Diletta’s life had already been changing for a few months, when she saw Loris for the first time and immediately fell in love with him: “Love at first sight“, he defined it.

Diletta Leotta and the name she will give to her little girl

Then the inevitable question from Toffanin regarding the first name that Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius will give to their little girl.

The model recounted that at first he had thought of Opheliathe same name as his mom.

The presenter was convinced to make one beautiful surprise to her mom and that she would burst into tears of joy. And he instead he confided in her that she didn’t like it because ‘too heavy’.

Having rejected the hypothesis of giving the name of her mother to her baby, Diletta has therefore decided that will wait for the birthhe will look at it and only then will he decide.

Among other things, he explained, the baby should be born on his own day birthdayi.e. August 16th.

Finally, Leotta spoke again about Karius and did not rule out one marriage with him.