MIn the midst of speculation about his impending dismissal, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyj said in a statement Opinion articles presented a new military strategy for the victory over Russia for the American television station CNN and addressed massive supply problems.

In the article he called for the creation of a new state system for technological upgrades. According to him, Ukraine would need five months to achieve this goal. The new military strategy is based primarily on remote-controlled systems that would help reduce losses in one's own ranks. The training of soldiers and warfare must be tailored to the limited resources available and their use.

“We must cope with reduced military support from critical allies who are grappling with their own political tensions,” the commander-in-chief wrote in his post, which was published on the US television network's website on Thursday. The partners' stocks of rockets, missiles for anti-aircraft systems and artillery ammunition were coming to an end due to the intense fighting in Ukraine. There is also a global shortage of propellant charges. CNN noted that the op-ed was written before reporting on Saluzhnyi's impending firing began.

The commander-in-chief emphasized that Russia has advantages in mobilizing soldiers. Without unpopular measures, Ukraine's state institutions would not be able to compensate for this disadvantage. The Ukrainian parliament is currently discussing the government's second bill on stricter mobilization measures. According to Saluschnyj, there are also production bottlenecks, including ammunition, in the country's own defense industry due to legal restrictions. “This deepens Ukraine’s dependence on supplies from allies.”







The general did not address the rumors that have been circulating in Ukrainian and international media since Monday about differences of opinion with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his possible dismissal. He also gave no assessments of developments along the 1,000-kilometer-long front line.

Zalushnyj has been commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces since 2021, but is said to have recently fallen out with President Zelenskyj. Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for almost two years with massive Western arms and financial aid. Saluzhnyj is credited with significant contributions to the successful defense of the capital Kiev and the reconquest of areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.