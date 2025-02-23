There are hardly a few weeks left to officially begin the BBC season. Ahead we expect weddings, baptisms and communions for which we must choose the appropriate set. And it is to be the Perfect guest It is not always easy. Of course, going to the right places, we can even find the dress for the event on offer.

This year we will see dresses Boho, two pieces proposals, necks Halter And necklines on the back and tones pink and Lima will be the protagonists, among other proposals. Or so say the ones that know most about trends and protocol. Of course, finding a set with these characteristics that is cheap and comfortable is not always easy. And, above all, that it is elegant at the height of the occasion.

However, in the new Sfera catalog, we have found the outfit Perfect for our next event. It’s about A beautiful two -piece suit formed by pants and kimono, in a fluid fabric Jaquard It can’t be prettier.

The suit to be the perfect guest

An elegant and simple proposal for any event. The English Court





More and more guests are betting on bring pants to weddings. And it doesn’t surprise us! The comfort and elegance they transmit are key to endure the entire festive day. But, if they are also as beautiful as this one … we can’t ask for more!

This suit formed by pants and a set to a whole is designed with A Jaquard fabric in a precious light blue. Its straight and slightly wide cut is very flattering, something also influences the fluid tissue. Highlights a beak neckline and a belt of the same fabric, perfect to define the silhouette.





How to bring pants to a wedding

Elegant autumn invited without wearing a dress or skirt Instagram / @invita_perfect

Luckily, dresses are not the only option for guests. Thus, the two pieces claim its suitability for weddings, baptisms and communions. But, like other sets, you have to know How to wear it To avoid crossing the thin line between the elegant and the hors.

If, for example, we opt for a Total lookwe must know that then the Large jewels or the most extravagant accessories They are good companions. Thus, the pamelas (only for tomorrow’s weddings!) Or the headdresses are a success with this type of proposals. We can also opt for a outfit with pants not combined with the upper part. In this case, one garment must attract attention to the other. In any case, if we bet on wide pants, the upper part should be more fitted.

As for the style of the pants, it is advisable to bet on those with a high waist and high cut, slightly camping and with an adequate fabric. Of course, we recommend combining them with heels to get the most elegant set, but it will depend on each person.

