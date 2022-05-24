The 24-year-old Dutchman who is internationally wanted for a murder in a Danish hotel is very likely on surveillance cameras of that hotel. The images have been handed over to the Danish police, a spokesperson for the chain told this site. The brand new hotel in the heart of Copenhagen has only been open to the public since September last year. “It is a very serious incident and we sympathize with the relatives of the victim.”

