Guesses | Ace lottery tickets can no longer be bought as gifts – This is how the system is changing

Only an identified player can buy Veikkaus scratch cards from the first day of January. The winnings can also be claimed only by the person who bought the lottery ticket.

Veikkausen scratch cards will be included in the scope of identification from January 1.

In practice, the change means that the purchase of lottery tickets and the redemption of the winnings require identification by the same person.

Identification is possible with a Veikkaus card, driving card, personal card, Kela card or mobile card, which can be found in the Veikkaus application.

Until the end of 2023, lottery tickets will be sold as before, without identification. The winnings of these lotteries can also be claimed without identification until the end of 2024.

Scratchcards are Veikkaus’ last product group that will be subject to identification, and the change is part of the lottery law amendment that entered into force in 2022. On May 15, the coupon games moved to the scope of identification.

Veikkausen spokesman Minna Sundholm tells for Amulehti, that in practice the changes that come into force at the beginning of the year mean that you can no longer, for example, buy lottery tickets as a gift for another person in the same way as before.

“The winnings are only paid to the same person who has identified himself in connection with the lottery purchase,” says Sundholm.

However, there are no other changes to the payment of lottery winnings, and depending on the winning amount, the winnings will still be paid to the identified player either in cash or to the account.

Sundholm reminds that, unlike in coupon games, when paying the winnings, the lottery ticket must be included and saved, and despite identification, the lottery winnings are not paid directly to the customer’s game or bank account in the same way as in coupon games.

Sundholm says that a lottery is needed, because the winning information of the lotteries is encrypted in the lottery system and the winnings are only revealed when the lottery is scratched. In addition, in order to claim the prize, you need the identification information of the lottery, which is entered into the sales terminal when the lottery is checked.

