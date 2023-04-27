Guess who’s coming to dinner: previews and guests today, April 27, 2023, Rai 3

This evening, Thursday 27 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, Guess who’s coming to dinner, Sabrina Giannini’s investigative program focused on the environment and food safety, will be broadcast. But let’s see together all the advances on tonight’s episode.

Advances

The investigation, entitled The Trojan horse, will exclusively show the hidden link between horses and pig farms: the representation of unethical exploitation that takes place in the shadow of intensive farming. For the first time, it is not only environmentalists and animal rights activists who are rebelling against the system, but also farmers in crisis, who are abandoning the breeding of cattle, sheep and chickens, saving animals from slaughter.

How they manage to maintain the onerous cost of the feed, who helps them and in which country an incredible conversion is underway, will be revealed in the first of four episodes which, as always, will have the objective of explaining the critical issues and finding solutions to achieve “Global Health”. “One Health” is the term coined by WHO: the health of the planet that we will necessarily have to achieve within a few decades by protecting that of men, animals and plants, part of a single ecosystem to be restored for future generations.

Streaming and TV

