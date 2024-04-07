Guess who's coming to dinner: previews and guests today, 7 April 2024, Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 9 pm on Rai 3, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner will be broadcast, Sabrina Giannini's investigative program focused on the environment and food safety. But let's see together all the previews about tonight's episode.

Previews

It is increasingly difficult to fight for the defense of environmental issues because they affect major interests, censored by the mainstream, obscured because these powers have convincing arguments. The episode of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner hosted by Sabina Giannini, broadcast this evening, Sunday 7 April at 8.55pm on Rai 3, will be entirely dedicated to those who fight for these topics. We will talk about the battle against pesticides in the apple orchards of Malles, in the upper Venosta Valley, which has reached America, where those who produce glyphosate are obliged to compensate those who fall ill. We will also tell the story of four people who fought and achieved incredible results by fighting the chemical giants, to protect everyone's rights. In the studio, Dr. Franco Berrino, one of the leading nutrition experts, will talk about pesticides (including glyphosate), which arrive directly from the fields onto our plates.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Guess Who's Coming to Dinner live on TV and live streaming? The program will be broadcast starting at 9pm tonight – 7 April 2024 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 103 on your remote control. But Sabrina Giannini's special is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in via email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.