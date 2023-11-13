Guess who’s coming to dinner: previews and guests today, 13 November 2023, Rai 3

This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner will be broadcast, Sabrina Giannini’s investigative program focused on the environment and food safety. But let’s see together all the previews about tonight’s episode.

Previews

The best of the seasons of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, Sabrina Giannini’s investigative program on the environment, sustainable models and food safety, will be shown in two episodes, Monday 13th and Monday 20th November. The first appointment, entitled “The longevity diet”, traces the long history of the Mediterranean diet, the healthiest in the world, as opposed to the processed diet, the best-selling and certainly less healthy.

