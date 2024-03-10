Guess who's coming to dinner: previews and guests today, 10 March 2024, Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 9 pm on Rai 3, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner will be broadcast, Sabrina Giannini's investigative program focused on the environment and food safety. But let's see together all the previews about tonight's episode.

Previews

Who are the masters of food? And why do we pay so much for it? How much chocolate is there really in the bars we buy at the supermarket? And why in Ivory Coast, the leading exporter of cocoa beans, do children not know what chocolate tastes like? In the second episode of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Sabrina Giannini and Nuria Biuzzi traveled thousands of kilometers, from America to Africa, to find the answers.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Guess Who's Coming to Dinner live on TV and live streaming? The program will be broadcast starting from 9pm tonight – 10 March 2024 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 103 on your remote control. But Sabrina Giannini's special is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in via email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.