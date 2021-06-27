Guess who’s coming to dinner: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, June 27, 2021, at 9.20 pm on La7, Guess who’s coming to dinner, a 1967 film directed by Stanley Kramer and starring Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, Katharine Houghton and Isabel Sanford, is broadcast. In 1998, the American Film Institute placed it in ninety-ninth place in the ranking of the best 100 US films of all time. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Joanna “Joey” Drayton, a white American girl raised in a wealthy liberal San Francisco family, falls in love with John Prentice, an esteemed African-American doctor she met ten days earlier in Hawaii. The two have decided to get married and go to San Francisco, where Joey intends to introduce the boyfriend to his parents, father Matt and mother Christina, before he leaves the same evening for New York, and then for Geneva, where he awaits him. a work commitment and where they planned to get married. Joey would like to follow her beloved John right away, but he first demands the unconditional approval of her parents for their union. Christina, moved by the sincerity of the union, adheres to her daughter’s enthusiasm, but Matt, too worried about the difficulties the couple would face, is not inclined to give his approval …

Guess who’s coming to dinner: the cast

We saw the plot of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Spencer Tracy: Matt Drayton

Sidney Poitier: John Prentice

Katharine Hepburn: Christina Drayton

Katharine Houghton: Joanna Drayton

Beah Richards: Mrs. Mary Prentice

Roy E. Glenn: Mr. John Prentice

Cecil Kellaway: Monsignor Mike Ryan

Isabel Sanford: Matilde “Tilly” Binks

Virginia Christine: Hilary St. George

Alexandra Hay: Carhop

Barbara Randolph: Dorothy

D’Urville Martin: Frankie

Tom Heaton: Peter

Grace Gaynor: Judith

Streaming and tv

Where to see Guess who’s coming to dinner on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – June 27, 2021 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.