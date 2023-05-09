Guess who?: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Tuesday 9 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film Guess Who?, a 2020 French film directed by Jean-Patrick Benes, starring Franck Dubosc and Alexandra Lamy, is broadcast.

The Morel family appears as a perfect example of a French family, however, under the surface, the father, mother and three children – aged 18, 14 and 7 – have very different and contrasting characters. Everyone is convinced that they are right and would like the others to adapt to their ideas, thus creating a constant conflict within the family unit. Despite their efforts to appear united, the Morels are trapped in a vicious circle of disagreements and misunderstandings, unable to find common ground on which to build a healthy and lasting family relationship.

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Guess Who? Directed by Jean-Patrick Benes. The leading actors are Franck Dubosc, Alexandra Lamy, Rose de Kervenoaël, Mathilde Roehrich, Nils Othenin-Girard, Artus, Jackie Berroyer, Maud Druine.

The film is a comedy that plays with the idea of ​​what life would be like if we woke up in another person’s body. But it’s not just a comedy, it also tells the story of a family who learn to understand each other better and respect each other, despite their differences. Indeed, once they find themselves in their original bodies, they will be able to understand each other better and appreciate the importance of respect and communication in the family. Directed by Jean-Patrick Benes and the cast of Franck Dubosc, Alexandra Lamy, Christiane Millet, Rose de Kervenoael and Mathilde Roehrich create a fun and engaging atmosphere that will keep you glued to the screen for the duration of the film.

Where to see Guess Who? live tv and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 9 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.