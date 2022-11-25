Hint: the BMW M4 Alcantara has no leather upholstery. What is the upholstery made of?

It happens quite often that car brands work together with brands that have little to do with cars. That is a piece of hard marketing from and for both parties. Yet there are also collaborations that ensure that a car really improves. The Volkswagen Polo Beats Edition also has real Beats speakers (which are probably better than the standard speakers), the Bentley Continental Breitling Edition got a special Breitling timepiece in the dashboard and there are several examples.

BMW M4 Alcantara

BMW is now also working with a company that can process their products beautifully in a BMW. This is the BMW M4 in collaboration with Alcantara. For those who did not know (the undersigned also only knew from the previous collaboration between BMW and the Italian fabric company): alcantara is the name for the recently popular fabric for car upholstery, but the name comes from Alcantara SpA from Italy, which began. Then you’ll know.

One off

The partnership is yet another way to celebrate BMW M’s 50th anniversary, probably for one of the last times this year. Alcantara professionals have applied the fabric to the interior of a BMW M4 Competition (G82). Incidentally, this goes further than an Alcantara seat in a leather chair: it is in many places in this case.

Let’s put it this way: anything that isn’t alcantara is aluminum or carbon fiber. The seats, steering wheel, dash and center console are mostly the stuff. The majority is black, but contrast is created in many places by using bright green alcantara. The BMW M4 by Alcantara is painted in the launch color Sao Paolo Yellow and so the fabric is also that color.

Unique details BMW M4 Alcantara

Alcantara has seen their chance to add some nice details. To honor the 50th anniversary of M, the headrest features the BMW M anniversary logo. The real special work is in the top of the door trim. There is a piece of Sao Paolo Yellow fabric with the skyline of Milan with the text ‘Milano’ in it. So this German car still gets a piece of Italy. The car was therefore unveiled at the BMW House of Milan.

It concerns one copy and what will happen to it is unknown. For now, the BMW M4 Alcantara is a show pony for BMW itself.

