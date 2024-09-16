He Guess 1981 perfume for women is available in Amazon Mexico with an important 58% discountpassing its price to $407.13 Mexican pesos. This discount makes it an attractive option for those looking for an elegant and affordable fragrance that smells delicious. Plus, the offer includes free shipping at the national level and, where applicable, does not apply for refund.

It stands out for its fragrance of the Floral Woody Musk olfactory familya balanced combination of floral and woody notes, suitable for everyday use or special events. For its price of $407.13 Mexican pesos You can buy it CLICKING HERE.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 16, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.

What does Guess 1981 smell like?

The fragrance of the Guess 1981 perfumeincludes a blend of top note ingredients including violetmusk, ambrette, and pear, which provide freshness. Added to this are middle notes such as jasmine, complemented by cedar, amber, and sandalwood, which add depth and warmth.

This perfume comes in a glass spray bottle of 3.4 fluid ounces (approximately 100 ml), making it practical and easy to carry.

