Guerrilla Games will receive the “Star Award” at the Develop:Brighton 2023which will be held from 11 to 13 July 2023, and will also provide one on that occasion look into its futureperhaps with a hint of a new game in development.

The team Playstation Studios will be featured in a keynote during the UK developer conference, with Angie Smets, Jan-Bart van Beek and Michiel van der Leeuw all speaking during the event and reportedly also providing a chance to take a look at what which will arrive in the near future by Guerrilla Games.

The question is deliberately left vague, but it is possible that among the reports and testimonials on the development of Horizon Forbidden West and the Decima Engine there is also room to know something about the future projects of the development team in question.

On that occasion, Guerrilla will also receive the Develop Star Award, or rather an official recognition that the event in question assigns annually to some developers who have distinguished themselves during the year. Other teams expected to speak at Develop:Brighton include Hi-Rez Studios, Simo Digital and various other studios.

Smets, moreover, was recently appointed Head of Development Strategy of PlayStation Studios, demonstrating how the team in question is particularly visible within the Sony first party, considering that also Hermen Hulst, co-founder of Guerrilla, is now the head of PlayStation Studios.