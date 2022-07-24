The actress who put on Aloy’s action moves has donned the mocap again.

Guerrilla is up to something with the Horizon saga because recently it has been seen two actors from Horizon Forbidden West donning the suit motion capture. This possibility could suggest the arrival of a future expansion to Horizon Forbidden West, just as it happened with Horizon Zero Dawn.

The actress who has put Aloy’s action moves, Peggy Verjensshared on social networks a transition where the motion capture suit. Also, according to IMDB, his only appearance in video games has been in Horizon Forbidden West. Even so, in the biography of your Instagram profile makes it clear that it is theMocap: Horizon Forbidden West“.

Also a few days ago Vrijens shared a photo with Louis Van Beekactor who puts voice to various characters of this installment of Horizon, according to Gamesradar. The description reads thus: “A little mocap with my dear colleague Louis Van Beek. And we got to sunbathe with our futuristic motion capture suit“.

This could lead to several scenarios: a possible expansion from Horizon Forbidden West, to the Aloy’s appearance in Horizon Call of the Mountain or possibly to a third installment whose directors did not hesitate to talk about it a few months ago. It is also possible that they are working together on another project. Apart from video games, Sony has already confirmed a Horizon series which will air on Netflix.

