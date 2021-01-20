Guerrilla has released a significant patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC that combats many of the remaining issues players had with the game.

Patch 1.10 introduces crash fixes and performance improvements reported by the game’s community, Guerrilla said.

There are a raft of graphical improvements, too.

Eurogamer Next-Gen News Cast – the Star Wars games we’d love to see next

Buried within Guerrilla’s blog post about the patch is word the studio is shifting to less frequent updates for the PC version after this patch, with attention turning to Horizon Forbidden West.

“As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch,” Guerrilla said.

This statement leaves the door open for further patches to the PC game to be released, but it does seem to draw a line under the work the studio has done to get Horizon on PC up to scratch after a rough launch marred by performance issues. The patch notes in full are here.

Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West is due out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 during the second half of 2021.