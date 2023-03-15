Naples, clashes in the center between the police and Eintracht ultras



Naples – Guerilla in the center of Naples where clashes are taking place between Eintracht fans – who have been banned from traveling to the city for reasons of public order – and dozens of people with their faces covered by helmets. Via Calata Trinità Maggiore, in the heart of the city, was the scene of objects being thrown with overturned garbage cans. That’s where a police car was set on fire. Terror among passers-by and street traders. The clashes began when the German fans, who had reached Piazza del Gesù from the seafront since this morning, had to get on the bus that would take them back to the hotel where they were staying. At that point several dozen troublemakers appeared with their faces covered and engaged in a fight while the police, in anti-riot gear, were busy dividing the factions and dispersing the ultras.

The 118 e alert was strengthened in the city emergency room activity. It is on maximum alert in view of a possible greater influx of people The emergency rooms of the Ospedale del Mare, Vecchio Pellegrini and the San Paolo hospital have also been alerted.

Just before 6pm the transfer of German fans on some public service buses has begun, from Piazza del Gesù where the clashes took place at the stadium. Protected by a police cordon, the Eintracht supporters are directed for the moment towards the area of ​​via Medina. During the passage, the buses in via Monteoliveto were subjected to throwing stones and bottles by Neapolitan ultras crowded along the road.

Behind the buses that move away the image is shocking: cars on fire, garbage on the street, bins overturned on the cobblestones shiny with rain, frightened people and traders who have temporarily closed their businesses. A helicopter flies uninterruptedly over the area from via Calata to Trinità Maggiore, the road linking piazza del Gesù, the Decimani and via Toledo.

A trip that began with violence

Although there are just 400 supporters from Frankfurt, there are scenes of ordinary madness in the Campania capital. Already yesterday evening the ANM buses carrying German fans towards the Continental hotel were attacked: bottles and stones were thrown at the buses which were escorted by both the police and the carabinieri, fortunately without any type of physical consequences.

The criticisms of UEFA

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, has criticized Italy’s choice not to allow Frankfurt fans to reach Naples (except for the 400, all searched and identified upon arrival, who were allowed to travel) . Luciano Spalletti also intervened on the matter: «It is not possible for the Italian authorities to decide that German fans are not allowed. The decision of the authorities is absolutely wrong. We urgently need to do something, we will change the rules.”

«This decision – specifies Spalletti – we didn’t take it. In the first leg in Germany, the safety of our fans was not guaranteed and for this reason measures were taken for the return match,” said the blue coach who hopes he will be able to win with Napoli as in “Maradona”. the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in its history, can really be just an evening of celebration.