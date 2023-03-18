Guerilla Games posted a farewell message to Lance Reddick, recently disappeared. Reddick played Sylens in the Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West series, Aloy’s adversary/mentor.

Guerrilla’s message, available in the tweet just below, reads: “Thanks, Lance Reddick, for all you have brought to the character of Sylens, for sharing with us your infinite talent and wisdom, for your generous warmth and inimitable presence, and for your profound impact not only as part of our cast, but as part of our community. We were deeply honored to have worked with you. You will be greatly missed.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Lance“. Thus ends the message of Guerrilla.

As mentioned, Reddick played Sylens in Horizon. It is a character who often remains in the background in the story, but is always important to the overall plot. We won’t give spoilers, but based on the Horizon Forbidden West ending we can say that the character will have more space in the rest of the series. Guerrilla will therefore have to continue its path without the support of Reddick.

Guerrilla isn’t the only one to salute the actor as players pay homage to Lance Reddick and his commander Zavala in Destiny.