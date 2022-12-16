Among the new projects of Guerrilla Games there is also a online multiplayer gamewhich apparently always falls into the Horizon seriesbased on what can be deduced from a series of job advertisements that contain clues pointing in this direction.

These clues were tracked down and highlighted by user JorRaptor on Twitter, who pointed out how the Guerrilla team is looking for 17 people to be included in various roles, all related to a new “online project”. The connection with the series of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West is clearly mentioned in some of these job announcements.

In the search for a Lead World Designer, it clearly states that “Guerrilla is looking for a candidate in this role to bring the Horizon universe to multiplayer users”, making it clear that this is a new game in the series, probably one spin off.

An ad for a Senior Combat Designer calls for “creating a variety of mechanical enemies that are spectacular, selective, and memorable to fight in cooperative“, which suggests two things: the likely connection to the Horizon universe due to the machines and the cooperative multiplayer.

On the other hand, the idea that Horizon is destined to remain a pillar in the production of Guerrilla Games is also evident from the announcement of Horizon Call of the Mountain, destined to represent one of the major PlayStation Studios productions in the VR field for PlayStation VR 2 and always connected to the same series. In short, it is very probable that this online multiplayer project is also some kind of Horizon, pending further details from Sony.