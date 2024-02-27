PlayStation today announced the layoffs of 900 people across all of its first-party studios, without however specifying the number fired study by study. However, the Dutch newspaper AD.nl has discovered how many people were affected inside Guerrilla Games: The 10% of its membersi.e. approximately 40 people, considering the approximately 400 total employees that compose it.

Consider that Guerrilla is based in Amsterdam and is the largest development studio in the Netherlands, so it is watched with great attention in the country. Soon it will launch the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West, a title which in the PS4 and PS5 version had development costs of 212 million dollars, the largest media work for the Netherlands. Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, is one of the founders of the company, which he ran for years.