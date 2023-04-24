To make wood you need the tree and to make the video game you need the game engine. Having a good engine is therefore important and large development studios often create one tailored to their needs. Guerrilla Games did the same years ago, creating the Tenth Engine which was used (also) for Horizon Forbidden West and Death Stranding, two graphically respectable games. However, the Dutch team is not ready to stop and said it has “ambitious plans for the Decina Engine”.

The information comes from Michiel van der Leeuw, technical director at Guerrilla Games, who announced they will be working on the game engine full-time and, via their LinkedIn profile, said the team “has created a roadmap for the study and future direction of our Decima Engine so ambitious” that the project required his full attention.

Obviously we don’t know in detail what all this means, but it is possible that Guerrilla Games wants to enhance the Tenth Engine, perhaps to expand it to other teams with different needs or to create a version that can give its best on PS5 and on future Sony platforms. It’s also possible that the goal is to include new tools for online games – after all, it has just been reconfirmed that the team is dedicated to an online Horizon project.

Death Stranding is developed with Decima Engine

Any plan it will probably take yearsbut at least we have confirmation that Guerrilla and PlayStation are focusing on improving their development tools, often as important as working on the games themselves.