The Peruvian group of Guerreros Puerto Rico made up of Israel Dreyfus, Macarena Vélez, Karen I leave, Tepha Loza, Hugo García and Nicola Porcella he could not lift the long-awaited glass.

The national team lost against the locals in the recent edition of the competition reality, which took place this Monday, March 15. Despite their improvement in the games, the Puerto Ricans managed to prevail and be crowned as champions.

“For Peru it looks surprising. These guys rested, regrouped, practiced and are giving everything for their country today, “said the voice-over of the program during one of their speeches.

However, the Peruvian ‘warriors’ have shown to outperform in every defeat since the start of the competition.

Nicola Porcella after the start of Guerreros Puerto Rico

The Peruvian team got off on the wrong foot on the first day of the program’s broadcast. They lost their first competition to the locals.

All its members made a live broadcast to talk about what happened. Nicola Porcella spoke to justify the defeat.

According to it commented, they had disadvantages, since they could not adapt to the games. “What happens is that the games are arms and for the power game we did not have time to rehearse,” said the model.

“Tepha (Loza) is sick and couldn’t play. So there were eight of them and we were five, so we had to cover the gaps, ”explained the national member.

