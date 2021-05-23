Back to Mexico! Nicola Porcella confirmed that he will be part of the new season of the Mexican reality show Guerreros, where he will once again wear the captain’s band of the lions, a team with which he has managed to empathize despite the fact that he started in the contest as a ‘cobra’.

Through his official Instagram profile, the Peruvian model shared the promotional video of Warriors Mexico and added a brief message: “I’m back (returned).” The fans of the reality boy did not wait and expressed their excitement to see the famous influencer back in the competition.

“I will only say The historical captain is back!”, “Wherever you are we will always support you, now to make history with the colors of your loves”, “Officially captain! Congratulations ”,“ Let’s go for that rematch! I’m too excited! ”,“ You earned it and well deserved! Now to roar with all Nicoleón ”, were some comments from the fans.

In this way, the suspicions about the fate of Nicola Porcella are confirmed, who weeks ago had hinted that she was getting ready for a new challenge in her television career. The Warriors 2021 season will begin on Monday, June 7 at 8:00 pm, under the leadership of Tania Rincón and Mauricio Barcelata.

Nicola Porcella brings help to the common pot of Lambayeque

Nicola Porcella shared images of the work she has been doing in the northern city of Lambayeque, where he is next to his team from the digital program The Saturday Show to help small entrepreneurs.

Nicola Porcella traveled to the north of Peru alongside her production team to support small entrepreneurs. Photo: Nicola Porcella Instagram

“We know it’s a little bit, but bigger things are achieved from a very young age,” the ‘warrior’ is heard saying in a video of his stay in Pimentel.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

