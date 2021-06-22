Guerreros 2021 second season returned to the screens this Monday, June 21 after the program was suspended because the participants were infected with COVID-19. The program will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) through channel 5 (Mexico).

In this edition there will be competitions that will require a high level, higher than the 2020 season. According to Televisa, the captains Nicola Porcella and Guty Carrera They will be under medical supervision after having been two competitors diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In the first season, the ‘cobras’ raised the cup, however, for this second the ‘lions’ team will try to seek their revenge.

Champion Cobras. Photo: Televisa

What time does Guerreros 2021 start?

From Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm you can see the second season of Guerreros 2021.

What channel does Guerreros 2021 broadcast in Mexico?

Channel 5 broadcasts the return of the reality Warriors 2021 between ‘cobras’ and ‘lions’. We present you the signals that broadcast the Televisa program live.

Sky Sports: Channel 105 (SD) and Channel 1105 (HD)

Dish: channel 105 (SD) and channel 605 (HD)

Star TV: channel 105

Izzi: Channel 5 (SD), Channel 105 (SD) and Channel 805 (HD)

Megacable: channel 105 (SD), channel 1105 (SD) and channel 231 (Satellite)

Cable Sat: channel 105 and channel 106

North Cable: channel 5 and channel 6 (Timeshit +2)

NRT Monclova: channel 5 and channel 119 (HD)

Smart TV: channel 105

TotalPlay: 105 channel (HD)

Warriors 2021 schedule by country

The program will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm Here we present the schedule according to your location.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Mexico 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Who are the new members of Guerreros 2021?

Lions: Memo Corral, Mau Hernández, Ella, Pico, Nico Galarreta, Gualy Cardenas, Aurelie, Barbie Juárez, Maria José and Rafael Nieves

Cobras: Chuy Amalda, Raul Sadoval, Karla Castellanos, Rodrigo, Luciana, Jorge, El Guana, Suly, Fer Corona, Marypily

How to watch Warriors 2021 online?

If you want to see Guerreros 2021 and you are outside of Mexico, where there is no Televisa signal, just follow these steps:

go to https://www.televisa.com/canal5/

Click on Warrior 2021

Live programming and subscribe

What is Guerreros 2021 about?

Warrior 2021 is a competition reality show that deals with the rivalry between ‘lions’ and ‘cobras’. The format involves 20 participants divided into two teams of 10 members each. These competitors must pass physical and mental tests that will help them to be closer to the prize and avoid elimination.

Warriors 2021, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks