Chilpancingo, Guerrero.- The Sunday afternoonUnknown people They threw three explosive devices inside the State Police Headquarterslocated in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of the metropolitan area of ​​the municipality of Acapulcoand also located next to the Las Cruces Penitentiary.

Of the three explosive devices, They detonated twothe third one did not, the same one was secured. All the above was confirmed by the State Public Security Secretariat in a newsletter.

Unofficial information indicates thatDrones were apparently used for launch explosives.

The explosions only caused material damageis clarified in the bulletin of the SSPE of Guerrero.

After learning that explosives were thrown from outside the barracks, the protocols were immediately activated and the police were notified. authorities corresponding to start the process of investigationadds the SSPE.

Following these events, State Police personnel, in coordination with the security corporations of the three levels of governmentthey launched a strong search operation for those responsible, in addition to maintaining a presence in the area.

It is already being investigated

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero start research folder for him crime property damage, against whoever is responsible for the events that occurred this afternoon, reported the FGE Guerrero in a bulletin.

The above, after unknown persons They threw explosive devices from the abroad to the State Police Headquarters in Acapulco.

It is reported that there were no injuries at the scene, only material damage.

Agents from the Ministerial Investigative Police (PIM) and the Forensic Services of this law enforcement institution went to the scene of the events to carry out the corresponding proceedings.