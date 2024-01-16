Paolo Guerrero He opened his heart in an interview with Jesus Alzamora for your channel Youtube and talked about the Brazilian Ana Paula Consorte, and how he met her. The national forward accepted that he was the first to be interested, so he looked for her through social networks: “You have no way of knowing who approaches you with what intentions. The only thing you have left is if you have interest in a person “You're going for that,” he asserted.

How did Paolo Guerrero meet Ana Paula Consorte?

In the interview, Jesús Alzamora asked the 'Predator' how he approached Ana Paula COnsorte. “I was single and I sent him a message on Instagram. We didn't have friends in common. It was direct. Anyway, she put several obstacles in my way,” he added.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say when she met Paolo Guerrero?

According to the captain of the Peruvian team, Ana Paula Consorte believed that he was still committed. “She thought I was in a relationship. 'How long have you not been in a relationship?' she asked me. 'Three or four months,' I told her. 'But you're still involved,' she insisted, to which I replied, 'but I'm not here anymore.' She didn't believe me.”

Furthermore, he commented that every relationship has its stages. “If you like someone, hit it hard. If they want, they want, and if they don't, they don't. If they don't know me, they just get to know me,” she said.