The wait is about to end for the renowned Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, who recently shared his excitement about the upcoming arrival of his partner Ana Paula Consorte and her children to Peru. This news comes after the classification of his team, César Vallejo, in the Copa Sudamericana after beating Sport Huancayo. WarriorIn addition to highlighting his performance on the field, he emphasized how much he longs to be reunited with his family.

Ana Paula Consorte's departure from Peru had generated controversy weeks ago, since she was caught on camera in tears. However, the footballer's attention is now focused on the joy and expectation for the recovery and arrival of her loved ones. “It's always nice to be with your mother,” Guerrero said, referring to the presence of his mother, Doña Peta, and showed her anxiety about being reunited with her partner and his children.

What did Paolo Guerrero say about the arrival of Ana Paula Consorte and her children?

Paolo Guerrero He did not hide his happiness when talking about his family's arrival in Trujillo and highlighted the value of family support in crucial moments. “I'm waiting for my family too, I hope they come soon,” confessed the athlete. The love and nostalgia were evident when he added: “I love you so much and I miss you so much,” by sending an emotional direct message to Brazil, where Ana Paula and the children currently reside.

What did Paolo Guerrero say about the health of his youngest son?

Despite the excitement of the reunion, Warrior expressed concern for the health of his youngest son, affected by an unspecified health condition. “My son is in a little poor health, a little worried, but I hope he gets better later,” declared. The situation has kept the footballer in suspense, which shows the importance of family in his life.

What did Brunella Horna say about the arrival of Ana Paula Consorte?

The television presenter Brunella Horna provided more details about Consorte's expected return to Peruvian lands. According to Horna, Ana Paula and her baby are preparing to travel to Trujillo as soon as the child recovers from a bronchial infection. “Paolo Guerrero already announced yesterday that Ana Paula and her baby will arrive in Peru. He is waiting for his newborn baby to recover and they are coming to Trujillo,” Horna mentioned and added anticipation to the next family reunion.

Ana Paula Consorte cried after Paolo Guerrero's decision to play for the UCV

Ana Paula Consorte arrived in Lima with Paolo Guerrero, with the aim of resolving a disagreement that the athlete had with the César Vallejo club. Upon arriving in Peru, Guerrero met with Richard Acuña, leader of the Trujillo team, and they reached a satisfactory agreement. As a consequence of this arrangement, Guerrero chose to stay in the country to practice with the Trujillo team.

At this time, the couple was observed Paolo Guerrero in a state of discomfort in the accommodation after arriving in the country. According to the scenes shown by 'Magaly TV, la firma', Ana Paula looked clearly sad, wiping her eyes as she looked through the hotel windows, indicating that Guerrero's resolution was not to her liking.