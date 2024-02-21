The Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero has brought to light a finding chilling: five people burned in the conflict zone where, apparently, a violent confrontation took place between the criminal groups known as the Familia Michoacana and Los Tlacos.

As reported by the Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrerothe search and reconnaissance operation was deployed after the appearance of videos on social networks documenting the brutal clash between both sides.

Combined teams of the Ministerial Investigative Police, experts, the State Police and the Mexican Army mobilized towards the community of Las Tunas, located in the mountains of the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan, an area now infamous for being the scene of this macabre discovery.

The initial diligence, carried out by the Attorney General's Office, has resulted in the opening of an investigation for the crime of aggravated homicide, marking the beginning of a judicial process that seeks to clarify the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

The identity of the victims remains a mystery, a grim reminder of the violence plaguing the region.

The bodies have been transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to perform autopsies that may shed light on the exact circumstances of their death.

This unfortunate event is the latest episode in the growing spiral of violence between the Familia Michoacana and Los Tlacos, two groups that dispute control of the Sierra de Guerrero, a strategic region for drug trafficking operations and other illicit activities.

Clashes between these organizations have not only spread terror among local communities, but have also challenged the ability of state and federal authorities to respond.

The dissemination of the videos on social networks, where the brutality with which the bodies were treated is observed, has provoked widespread condemnation and highlights the brutality of the methods used by these criminal groups.

In the context of this confrontation, a total of 17 men were reported killed, although this number has not been officially confirmed.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero, in collaboration with law enforcement and the Army, continues to work in the region, seeking to restore peace and order in a territory marked by the law of the strongest.