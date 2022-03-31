War Russia Ukraine, from the Vatican the possible turning point for peace

There war in Ukraine shows no signs of stopping, on the 36th day of the conflict between the Russians and the army of Zelensky still recorded carpet bombing by the men of Putindespite the promise made during the negotiations ad Istanbul for a ceasefire, at least in some areas of the country.

But there is significant news on the diplomatic front – reads on Repubblica – Pope francesco and the Orthodox patriarch Kirill they decided to meet to try to do it from them mediators.

The meeting will take place within this year, it is even said before summermost likely in neutral territory.

Not at Rome and not even a flyso.

The news – continues Repubblica – is in fact confirmed by theRussian embassy at the Holy See which relaunches an article in “Ria Novosti”. Until today the Holy See could not mediate for the “no” of fly.

But the move by Kirill, very close to Putin, says that perhaps a window is opening and that things could change effectively in the coming days. Francis from home Santa Marta he follows the developments of the conflict day after day with particular attention.

In two days he will leave for a trip to Malta from where in all likelihood he will not fail to speak once again of the need to reach a respite.

Her words in these weeks there have been more and more important and be alarmed about it.

