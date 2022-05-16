Guerra, Jens Stoltenberg: “Ukraine can win against Moscow. Russia has not achieved its objectives “

During the informal NATO meeting, Jens Stoltenbeg he declared: “Kiev can win this war against Flythe Ukrainians are courageously defending their homeland. ” Stoltenberg he added: “To help them do this, the Allies are busy and have provided security assistance to theUkraine for billions of dollars “.

“The war of the Russia in Ukraine it is not going as Moscow had predicted. They failed to take Kiev. They are withdrawing from Kharkiv and their great offensive in Donbass has stopped, “he then added NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Guerra, Zelensky appoints Igor Tantisuyra as commander of the Territorial Defense Forces

The Ukrainian premier Volodymyr Zelenskysigned the decree by which he appoints the major general Igor Tantsiura commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian army, replacing Yurii Halushkin who until now held this position. The news is spread by Ukraina 24relaunching the communiqué of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

