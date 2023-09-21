The words that have been happening in public by historical leaders of the PSOE against the possible amnesty law of Pedro Sánchez to gain the support of Junts for his investiture yesterday became a boomerang for the former vice president of the Government Alfonso Guerra, who had filled in the day before the Ateneo de Madrid at the presentation of his memoir ‘The Rose and the Thorns’ together with Felipe González, both very critical of the eventual clean slate of the ‘procés’. The PSOE stressed yesterday that those who are “disloyal” to the party are them and not its current general secretary, although ruling out filing charges against them and, even less so, taking the drastic step of expelling them like Nicolás Redondo. But it was not, however, the disdain of his own people that compromised Guerra yesterday, but the sexist dart that he himself launched against the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz.

If on Wednesday at the Ateneo de Madrid it was González who accused the leader of Sumar for giving lessons on how to do politics when her career in politics is brief and without having ever won an election, on Thursday it was Guerra who accused her on Antena 3 of “lack of political and legal rigor” and ironically about his pleasure in taking care of himself. “It must have given him time between one hair salon and another to have a little time to study,” the former socialist leader noted with his usual fashion. And even though the interviewer criticized the comment as sexist, he insisted: “It’s the truth, she dedicates a lot of time to it. She has no essence.”

His words unleashed a wave of criticism, to the point of overshadowing his pronouncements against the amnesty. Díaz herself intoned ‘it’s over’ during her participation in a European summit on employment in Santiago de Compostela. “In the Europe that we preside over today, sexist comments are not accepted.” And Sumar closed ranks around her leader, remembering that Alberto Núñez Feijóo alluded in the 23-J campaign to Díaz’s skills with makeup to attack her for the management of unemployment figures. Irene Montero, acting Minister of Equality whose disagreements with Díaz are known, described it as “unacceptable” that “respected men use machismo in ‘Rubiales mode’.”

However, the sharpest response came to Guerra from his own party. Visibly angry, another former vice president, Carmen Calvo, described it as “absolutely detestable” that women “are judged by our hair instead of our neurons.” “You have to look at it,” she added.

“They do not respect the majority”



With the slogans of the historic leaders of the Transition against the amnesty still echoing on the walls of the Cátedra Mayor del Ateneo, the core around Sánchez considered the criticism amortized. Sources from Ferraz rule out expelling González and Guerra from the party and establish differences with Nicolás Redondo Terreros, considering that the terms in which he had been expressing himself for some time do hurt the formation in an unacceptable way. The socialist executive will also not take disciplinary measures against them despite their attacks against Sánchez, whom they described as “disloyal” and “dissident” for negotiating the amnesty. But the number three of the socialists, Santos Cerdán, did return the reproach. “Disloyal are those who do not respect the majorities of the party,” he said.