Russia-Ukraine war, “whoever rearmens first repels the enemy”

There war in Ukraine continues despite the difficulties of the Russians to advance to Kiev. The troops of Putin now they are focusing their attacks on the South with carpet bombing on Mariupol and to the north-east with a new offensive on Kharkiv. For the former commander of the Central Intelligence Agency, this promises to be a crucial phase, in which no scenario is to be excluded. “The Ukrainian war – the general told Corriere della Sera David Petraeus – entered one phase highly unpredictable. There are many possible scenarios, depending on which of the two fields it will be able to stock up, rearm, replace losses and incorporate new skills. A range of scenarios ranging from long stallbloody, nightmare (with slow and tiring advances by the Russians in the South East while the Ukrainians continue limited counterattacks around Kiev, Kharkiv in the East, Mykolaiv in the Southwest and elsewhere) to a scenario in which one or the other takes the windward and repel enemies. I don’t think it’s wise to exclude the possibility that Ukraine push back the Russians and defeat them, at least in part of the country “.

“Anyway – he continues Petraeus al Corriere – at the moment I do not foresee this outcome. That said, if they receive sufficient critical resources from the countries Born, Ukrainians may be able to launch multiple counterattacks, repel Russians and limit damage from missiles, rockets and bombings. Especially important for Ukraine are additional systems of air defense (especially S-300 and Buk) effective at higher altitudes than “portable” systems Stinger; additional American Switchblade-type drones (thousands), also with bombs And missiles more powerful anti-tanks; more Turkish drones (thousands); ammunition; humanitarian and economic aid; And planes in sostitution; the whole without large ads. Neighboring countries have to supply them but they have to in silence and quickly “.

