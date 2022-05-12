Finland one step away from NATO, the government’s okay. “We must join as soon as possible”

There Finland one step away from Born: “You must ask to enter without delay”. President Sauli Niinisto and the premier Sanna Marin they have no doubts about the need to join to the Atlantic Alliance. The war unleashed by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine undoubtedly had a preponderant influence on the choice of the leaders of a country that has a 1,340 km border with the Russia.

“Membership of the Born would enhance the security of the Finland“, they said Niinisto And Marin in a joint note. “There Finland must apply for membership of the Born without delay and we hope that the steps at national level still necessary to take this decision will be taken quickly within the next few days ”.

The announcement of the president and the premier means that the Finland she is practically certain to apply for membership even if there are some steps to take before the process can begin. The neighbor Sweden should decide to join the Born in the next days.

