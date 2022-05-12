Born: Stoltenberg, accession to Finland will be smooth and rapid

The general secretary of the Bornthe Norwegian Jens Stoltenberghe promised the Finland a fast and smooth application procedure. “It is a sovereign decision of Finland”, Stoltenberg said in a statement, “if Finland decides to apply, it would be warmly welcomed into NATO and the accession process would be smooth and rapid”.

Finland one step away from NATO, the government’s okay. “We must join as soon as possible”

There Finland one step away from Born: “You must ask to enter without delay”. President Sauli Niinisto and the premier Sanna Marin they have no doubts about the need to join to the Atlantic Alliance. The war unleashed by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine undoubtedly had a preponderant weight on the choice of leaders of a country that has a 1,340 km border with the Russia.

“Membership of the Born would enhance the security of the Finland“, they said Niinisto And Marin in a joint note. “There Finland must apply for membership of the Born without delay and we hope that the steps at national level still necessary to take this decision will be taken quickly within the next few days ”.

The announcement of the president and the premier means that the Finland she is practically certain to apply for membership even if there are a few steps to take before the process can begin. The neighbor Sweden should decide to join the Born in the next days.

Born: media, Sweden will announce candidacy on Monday

Next Monday the Swedish government will announce his candidacy as a member of the Born after an extraordinary council of ministers which will take the formal decision to present the application for membership. Stockholm government sources report this to Expressen.

Born: Sweden, important message Helsinki, decision soon

The Swedish government will decide on your candidacy for the Born. Stockholm Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter, referring to today’s “important message” from Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin “. “There Finland is Sweden’s closest partner in security and defense and we need to take into account Finland’s assessments “, added Linde,” the Sweden it will decide after the report of the consultations on security policies is presented “.

