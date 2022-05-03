Draghi in the European Parliament

“I am really happy to be here, in the heart of European democracy. First of all I want to pay homage to the memory of David Sassoli, who presided over the European Parliament in very difficult years. During the pandemic, Parliament continued to meet, discuss, decide, reflecting its institutional vitality and the leadership of Sassoli. Sassoli has never stopped working on what he defined in his last speech to the European Council, a ‘new project of hope’ for ‘a Europe that innovates, that protects, that enlightens’. The premier said so Mario Draghi to the European Parliament. “The war in Ukraine places the European Union in front of one of the most serious crises in its history. A crisis that is both humanitarian, security, energy and economic”.

“The aggression of Ukraine by the Russia – Draghi reiterated – has called into question the greatest achievement of the European Union: peace in our continent “.” A peace based on respect for territorial borders, the rule of law, democratic sovereignty; on the use of diplomacy as a means of resolving disputes between states “.” We must support Ukraine, its government and its people, as the President Zelensky he asked and continues to ask to do. In a war of aggression there can be no equivalence between those who invade and those who resist “.

“Italy, as the founding country ofEuropean Unionas a country that deeply believes in peace, is ready to commit itself on the front line to reach a diplomatic solution “.

“The European institutions that our predecessors built over the past decades have served European citizens well, but they are inadequate for the reality that is manifesting itself today.” The Prime Minister said so Mario Draghi speaking at the plenary of the European Parliament. “We need a pragmatic federalism, which embraces all areas affected by the transformations underway: from the economy, to energy, to security. If this requires the beginning of a path that will lead to the revision of the Treaties, it should be embraced with courage and with confidence, “he added.

“The full integration of the countries that manifest European aspirations – said Draghi – does not represent a threat to the stability of the European project. It is part of its realization. Italy supports the immediate opening of accession negotiations with theAlbania and with North Macedonia, in line with the decision taken by the European Council in March 2020. We want to give new impetus to the negotiations with Serbia and Montenegro, and ensure the utmost attention to the legitimate expectations of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. We are in favor of the entry of all these countries and we want Ukraine to join the EU “.

