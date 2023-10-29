War Israel/Ambiguity returns to Bergoglio’s foreign policy, a Peronist pope, who is no stranger to sudden and sensational changes in the field

By now we have all known this skinny priest, Matteo Zuppi, Roman from Testaccino who seems like the son of Carletto Mazzoni or a protagonist of a Pasolini film. Leftist man, he has made his entire career in social issues, finding ample support in the post-conciliar Church. Most powerful leader of the Italian bishops, he rules and maneuvers Vatican diplomacy, having eliminated the holder of the competent dicastery.

In fact the cardinal monsignor head of the CEIspiritual advisor of Sant’Egidio, Matteo Zuppi, he eliminated the official Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin which literally disappeared from the radar with the war in Ukraine and now with the one in Palestine, but it wasn’t as if it was very noticeable before.

The Pope only trusts Zuppi which he sends around the world on his behalf. And the Roman cardinal, archbishop of Bologna, doesn’t have to be told twice and tirelessly travels the entire globe and deep down he has the thought of becoming Pope, also because Bergoglio doesn’t trust others much and more wars there are around and the more the power of the Roman cardinal rises, let’s say from hill to hill.

However, Zuppi means Community of Sant’Egidio and like Putin he has contracted various missions around the world to Wagner Pope Francis has outsourced the Ukrainian war and now the Palestinian one to Sant’Egidio which however, and this is the salient point, is on excellent terms with China.

However Sant’Egidio’s politics has always been a third world politics, the result of a historical climate linked to the Second Vatican Council, which for decades has permeated all the Popes’ actions on the international scene. And if this could still have been a possibility in the Russian war, it no longer exists in the Palestinian one and the contradictions are coming to a head. Because the Vatican situation is the faithful mirror of what is happening on the left, not only in Italy but worldwide.

The Jewish issue is an extremely divisive issue and in fact even among the world’s progressives there is a division between those who are with Hamas and those who are with Israel. The right is also divided, albeit in a less clear way. At an institutional level it is for Israel but the militants, especially those who have known and shared the values ​​of Giorgio Almirante’s Italian Social Movement, are not at all, and they too “root” for Hamas. But let’s go back to the Vatican. Who did Zuppi side with? A few days ago the Archbishop of Bologna, speaking at the annual assembly of the ANCI – therefore in an institutional context – declared:

“Hamas is the worst enemy of the Palestinian people. There is a need for an authoritative Palestinian leadership that knows how to defend its people and a solution must be found that guarantees the rights of the two parties. We must overcome violence because we can never get used to war. The words and the gaze of Pope Francis and the Church go in the direction of seeking ways out, of avoiding the polarization that often nourishes the conflict which must end in the dialogue which begins first, the first ensures that the causes are addressed and attempts are made to solve”.

In short he shot a nice torpedo on Hamas taking refuge in the narrative that it does not represent the Palestinian state, as it actually is, at least for the Gaza Strip. The exit of Zuppi, and therefore of the Pope, has further annoyed the official left whose militants, as is known, are instead trying to understand the reasons of Hamas. So ambiguity returns to Bergoglio’s foreign policy, a Peronist pope, who is no stranger to sudden and sensational changes in the field.

