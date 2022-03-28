“The Democratic Party has now brought the brain to a mass“

“Pure madness”. Massimo Cacciari has no doubts and thus defines the increase in military spending to 2% of GDP. “A completely ridiculous choice”, he says Affaritaliani.it the former mayor of Venice. “Europe should sit around a table and discuss the common foreign policy, also on the security and therefore military front. In this way, for example, France would stop bombing Libya when it suits her. But a European policy is needed. , that a country alone increases military spending is ridiculous. They are crazy? We make further debts, in a phase in which only debts are made, in the face of the future, of the children and grandchildren. All to buy a few more tanks that are useless for shit. “

In Italy, the Democratic Party is the most convinced about the increase in military spending … “The Democratic Party has now brought the brain to a mass“, Cacciari observes.” It is the most Atlanticist and pro-American force on the Italian political scene and obeys Washington’s orders. We are faced with the heterogenesis of ends. These come from the PCI, it is the revenge of history. It also comes from the socialist tradition and we know well how autonomous Bettino Craxi was in foreign policy. Not only that, even the left of the DC had very particular and clear positions on the crisis between Israelis and Palestinians. Instead today the Democratic Party is the most pro-US party, they subscribe to everything they say in America immediately. All this is hallucinating, total loss of historical memory. The forces that gave birth to the Democratic Party should say ‘we have done everything wrong for our whole life’. Have we forgotten Europe as a bridge between West and East? Regardless, here you accept everything they say in Washington. “

Cacciari is also keen to underline: “I have never been a pacifist, I know that Europe needs the army and we must also spend it alone. But don’t throw them away. Any second lieutenant of the army is enough to explain that despite the increase in military spending to 2% in a possible armed conflict, we obviously hope not, the role of Italy would be zero. What the fuck are they doing? Let’s use these billions for the welfare state, the elderly, retirement homes, the disabled. Shame on them“.

Finally, the question on the possible role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine by Pope Francis. “It is impossible for a very simple reason. Putin could never accept it because he would be offensive to the Church in Moscow. Wojtyla tried in every way to go to Russia (to the USSR), without ever succeeding. No Pope has succeeded precisely because of the relations between the Church of Rome and that of Moscow “, concludes Cacciari.

