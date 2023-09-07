Alfonso Guerra, too. The former Vice President of the Government joined the voices of historical socialism this Thursday that in recent days have warned against the implications of an eventual amnesty for the protagonists of the Catalan independence process and warned that, if it were to become effective, as Carles Puigdemont claims to negotiate the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, will lead to the “deconstruction of the democratic society of 78”. “I ask as a democratic citizen and as a socialist that they do not do this,” he said.

In a more passionate tone and with somewhat less neutral terms than those that other exalted officials such as Felipe González, Ramón Jáuregui or former minister Virgilio Zapatero have taken care to use in their interventions – concerned that their announcements are not understood as a personal attack on Sánchez but as a genuine concern for an issue that they believe is harmful to the pillars of the system -, Guerra did not hesitate to label what happened in 2017 a “coup d’état” or to compare Puigdemont with a “low-class gangster” for his flight to Waterloo in the trunk of a car. But the gist of his message was the same.

The former vice president even made reference to the words pronounced a few days ago by the historian Juan Pablo Fusi in an interview in ‘El Diario Vasco’ in which he admitted the pain with which he is experiencing the current political moment. “I feel everything that happens today as the defeat of my generation,” confessed the doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oxford. “What happens is that I don’t resign myself, I’m not going to bear it, I rebel against this,” warned Guerra. Because this amnesty is the condemnation of the Transition, which is what they have been wanting for years and they do it using the ‘sausage technique’, sliced: now, the pardons; now, disappear this crime from the Penal Code, then self-determination will come…»

“impure” regime



«This – he added – is to deny everything that has meant an enormous effort and forgiveness, the acceptance of the Transition of the old socialists who were in the concentration camps, with death sentences in prison, the effort they made in the Transition for the country to move forward,” he said at COPE. “That now they tell you that that was an impure regime seems unbearable to me,” she insisted.

Like other PSOE veterans, Guerra understands that, far from being innocuous, an amnesty means the delegitimization of the entire institutional architecture. The thesis is that the 1977 amnesty was possible because it erased crimes that were such for the dictatorship and made no sense in a democratic regime. “Now it is intended that in a democratic system we move to a non-democratic one, because we are going to erase this stage, 45 years of democracy, and we start another one,” said the former deputy general secretary of the Socialists.

The PSOE leadership disdains these criticisms and clings to the fact that among the current leaders, except for the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, this catastrophic vision is not shared. But, just in case, they have also activated an argument to try to prevent doubts from creeping in and, in public, any critical position is attributed to a strategy of “fear” articulated from the right.

Guerra, like González on Tuesday, defended his right to speak. “My party is the PSOE, among other things, because very modestly a small part has been rebuilt by me,” he said. “For me, ideas are far beyond the people who represent them at all times,” he stressed.