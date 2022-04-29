Borrell, Mariupol is the European Aleppo

“Mariupol and the European Aleppo. The city was razed to the ground, with thousands of civilians killed. We will do everything to end this war as soon as possible. And to this end we will continue to help Ukraine. “She wrote it in a tweet Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs. “The war in Ukraine is transforming global geopolitics. Shocked and shocked by the Russian missile attack on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Russia again demonstrates his blatant disregard for international law by bombing a city while the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres he is present at the same time as Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov “.

War Russia Ukraine, “whoever is wounded has a body that is rotting”

The situation a Mariupol it is dramatic. Who managed to survive the attacks of the Russians in the city overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov lives trapped in the steel plant for weeks without any more food And water. “If you haven’t been to Mariupol you’ve never seen the hell“says a soldier Russian just returned from the front. A hell in which according to the Ukrainian authorities – reads the Republic – one is a risk of epidemics. Where the disastrous health situation made of the absence of water and corpses not buried in putrefaction makes possible the occurrence of cases of cholera and others serious illnesses. A hell made of buildings all completely gutted, of rubble everywhereof rows of corpses abandoned on the streets, of group graves improvised excavated in the mud of flower beds and courtyards.

Of the orphans suddenly left alone that they don’t cry, almost for dignity, but from which it is impossible to snatch a smile. The living impress more than the dead. The Strength of those who did not die from the bombs – says the Messenger – they are exhausted. “The wounded are dying atrociously – he says Yulya Fedosiukwife of a Ukrainian commander trapped in the steel plant – who she is injured not he can come medicated and has the body that is rotting. There are no painkillers, it’s all unbearable. They also lack food and water, the little they have they share with children and other civilians. They eat expired alimony and spoiled and forced to drink non-potable waterthe one found in machinery of the steel mill “.

