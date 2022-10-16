Guerini is a candidate for Copasir reiterating the Euro-Atlantic line

Putin’s aggression and the nuclear threat are wicked choices. Italy remains in the camp of Kiev and of Euro-Atlanticism “. He said this in an interview with Repubblica, defense minister Lorenzo Guerini. “Putin’s aggression – he explains – was a wicked choice. Unjustifiable and unacceptable. And even more so is the unscrupulous use of the nuclear threat. To which we must respond firmly, while maintaining a strategic communication that does not feed the tension. . Deterrence is a tool to prevent conflicts, not to exasperate them. “

Guerini, referring to the support “shared by the Parliament and so far decisive together with that of many countries, to allow Ukraine to resist Russian aggression”, he said this “must continue, until Putin demonstrates that he really wants to negotiate. Our clearly Euro-Atlantic position is the ‘grundnorm’ of our international position.” Guerini then warned that “ambiguities in this sense would be against our history and our national interest, understood in a broad sense, not just security”.

