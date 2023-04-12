Whether it is chic is debatable. But Guenther Steiner gives Mick Schumacher a good kick after…

Be honest, since Kimi Räikkönen’s departure from Formula 1, Guenther Steiner has to be the most entertaining man in the sport. In any case, he does not mince words and that sometimes results in startling statements. Likewise now.

The best man has written a book entitled ‘Surviving to Drive‘ and of course there are the necessary spicy statements in it. And one of his ‘victims’ is former racing driver Mick Schumacher. They must pay it off a lot.

Guenther Steiner kicks Mick Schumacher

Guenther Steiner reveals in the book how much money Mick Schumacher has cost the Haas team. And not in terms of salary, but in terms of crashes. In the 2022 season alone, Mick cost his team 1.8 million euros.

Steiner was especially incensed about the expensive crash Schumacher made prior to the Japanese Grand Prix. Mick wrote the car off in the in-lap, much to Guenther’s anger. Our friends from racingnews365 have cut the angry quote about this for us and we will let you read it below…

“In the fucking in-lap! Sure, it was very wet on the track, but no one else managed to write off a car as it headed back to the pit lane. How many people can we employ with $700,000? Now I have to find that money again.” Fucking Steiner was fucking not happy with the fucking 7 tons of fucking damage from fucking Mick.

Schumacher could pack his bags

Unfortunately for ‘the-son-of’ it didn’t stop with this smash hit alone. He wrote off two more cars, one in Saudi Arabia and another in Monaco. And that was enough for Steiner.

“I can’t employ a driver who I’m not sure can safely drive the car on a slow lap. It’s just ridiculous.” he said about that.

It was then decided to exchange Schumi for Nico Hulkenberg. A smart choice for Steiner and Haas, the Hulk is 9th in the standings with 6 points, tied with Charles Leclerc.

For Mick Schumacher it will be hard to read, it is never fun when your performance is judged. Whether the complaints are justified or not. But at least it provides us with entertaining content.

That again…

This article Guenther Steiner gives Mick Schumacher a big kick after appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Guenther #Steiner #Mick #Schumacher #good #kick