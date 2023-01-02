The influencer on social media with the same dress that Oriana wore in the house of the GF Vip.

Guendalina Tavassi with the same look worn by Oriana Marzoli in the house of Big Brother VIP. Recently the influencer and sister of Edward Tavassi protagonist in the house of Cinecittà, opted for the same long and close-fitting dress.

The model is identical even if it was the color that changed: Guendalina opted for midnight blue while Oriana at the GF used emerald green. The creation is signed by Elisabetta Franchi, one of the most loved and appreciated stylists in the entertainment world.

But what dress is it? More precisely, it is a skinny jumpsuit with a wide boat neckline, held in the center by a ring of bezel stones. And then a cut under the breast, an exposed abdomen and a curled band that covers from the waist to the pelvis. The garment is available in different colors: in addition to the blue and emerald green worn by the two influencers, it also exists in red, black and wisteria.

The price is not particularly exaggerated seen on the site Elisabetta Franchi it is marked at 360 euros, which can also be paid in 3 convenient installments and without interest. It is one of the most popular dresses of the autumn-winter 2022-2023 collection.

There is also a small curiosity. Elisabetta Franchi posted on the official Instagram profile the photos of Guendalina and other influencers who showed off the dress but there is no trace of Oriana Marzoli who with that dress captured the attention of the protagonists in the Big Brother Vip house but also of the many viewers which they could not help but appreciate.

Oriana who during the night also became the protagonist of a violent argument with Dana Saber. Strong words flew between the two.

The reason? Dana, annoyed by the fact that Oriana had moved her shoes, opened the Venezuelan’s wardrobe and threw her things on the floor.