Guendalina Tavassi spoke fully during yesterday afternoon’s episode of Verissimo. The former contestant of Big Brother and the Island of the Famous explained what were the hardest moments of her life, revealing that her greatest drama was that of her attempted abortion during her first pregnancy.

Guendalina Tavassi was one of the guests on the Saturday afternoon episode of Very true, where she told herself with an open heart. The interview with Silvia Toffanin was an opportunity both to talk about her brother Edoardo’s experience at Big Brother VIP – where he seems to be very taken by the relationship with Micol Incorvaia – and to tell the most difficult moments of his life.

As they had also revealed during the Island of the Famous, Gwendolyn And Edward Tavassi They were separated as children after their parents’ divorce parents: this was the first real trauma they had to face. Then, for Gwendolyn, came there pregnancy unexpected at 17when he was still living with his father. A complicated situation, in which she thought of abort.

Guendalina Tavassi wanted to have an abortion: the revelation

Guendalina Tavassi she said her father didn’t want her to carry on with it pregnancy and for this he had made an appointment in hospital to have an abortion, but then something in her stopped her:

My father wanted to make me terminate the pregnancy but I ran away from the operating room, I was alone, I was still in high school, I graduated with a belly and I did my final exams with Gaia in my arms. She is 18 today. I forged all the stops… Having had such a young daughter empowered me and changed my life.

After Gaia, Guendalina Tavassi had two more children, Savior And Chloe, fruit of the marriage with Umberto D’Aponte, with whom he faced a troubled separation. Even with them she had an almost morbid relationship, given that Gwendolyn he confessed to having them breastfed up to three years: “I wanted to give them a sense of family that I never had”.