Have you ever seen Guendalina Tavassi’s children’s bedroom? The influencer has taken care of satisfying the most curious

Without any shadow of a doubt Guendalina Tavassi is one of the most talked about and followed celebrities in the world of the web. Not long ago, the well-known influencer showed off her children’s room on social media. However, one detail has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of users. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Guendalina Tavassi is always very active on social media through which she makes all her followers participate in hers private life. Some time ago, the well-known influencer had published some photos on her Instagram Stories which portrayed the room of his children. For the two children’s room, the woman chose a design unique and with attention to the smallest details.

The former contestant de The Island of the Famous wanted to update his fans on the preparation of the rooms of the sons Chloe and Salvatore, who had a relationship with ex-husband Umberto D’Aponte. However, it was the particular one that attracted the attention of her followers house shape of the bed and a small beauty corner for the little one:

I wanted to show you the almost finished bedroom. Here we have Chloe, Sasi sleeps down here, because we put the TV here… […] And then outside there is Chloe’s mythical veranda with its dressing table.

Guendalina Tavassi to Big Brother Vip

Guendalina Tavassi was guest to the Big Brother VIP in the episode aired on Monday 14 November. The influencer has done his thing entrance in the most spied on house in Italy to support his brother Edward Tavassi.

However, during his short tenure, the influencer also had a badass clash with Antonella Fiordelisi. It goes without saying that the woman has always stood out for hers crackling character thanks to which he knows well how to attract attention.