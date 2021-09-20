Guendalina Tavassi has broken the silence on the tense relations with the ex-husband Umberto D’Aponte and the daughter in common

Guendalina Tavassi he is certainly not having a good time. The woman just recently showed up on social media with a swollen face, the black eye did not go unnoticed and it was she herself who broke the silence in the following days.

The woman confirmed that she was attacked but he also explained that it is all in the hands of the lawyers and he cannot overreact. Yesterday, however, Umberto D’Aponte complained on social media because the woman would have blocked her number on the phone of her daughter in common.

In a comment, the man wrote: “Without words. Oh well to popes, don’t worry. We will make up for it closely ”. Obviously, the woman promptly responded by explaining that she is not a monster, but there’s a reason he broke contact between the two.

Guys I’ll explain a moment in short so you understand and avoid writing bullshit. After the incident I had to block that contact from my daughter’s cell phone because I was told by the competent authorities. This does not mean that the father does not see the children. Because he saw them until the day before yesterday and then he couldn’t. He can call them, he can hear them on my phone and see them when he can and when he wants.

But the most serious thing was there conclusion of the speech of the showgirl: “Let’s play guess who. I make you smart people “, then explaining the various attacks suffered: “I’ve been to the emergency room, to the police. In your opinion … who did it? “.

